Published by Misty Severi 2 de octubre, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday cut his bureau's ties to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that former FBI Director James Comey made with the group, after it listed Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as an extremist group.

Comey established ties with the ADL in 2017, which was founded to combat antisemitism. During a 2017 ADL National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., Comey professed his love for the group and said the FBI was "in love" with the organization.

The ADL has been criticized recently by Elon Musk and a number of Republicans for listing Turning Point USA in its "Glossary of Extremism and Hate." The ADL removed the glossary on Tuesday following the backlash.

"James Comey wrote 'love letters' to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans," Patel posted on X. "That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs."

The ADL described Turning Point USA as being tied to "a range of right-wing extremists and has generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists and some corners of the white supremacist alt-right," according to Fox News.

The backlash comes just weeks after Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was assassinated at a campus tour stop in Utah.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.

© Just The News