Trump administration official ‘physically assaulted’ at UN headquarters in NYC: Report

Published by Misty Severi 27 de septiembre, 2025

A Department of Health and Human Services official was physically assaulted Thursday inside the United Nations headquarters in New York City, a White House spokeswoman told Fox News on Friday night.

The official, whose name has not been released but was identified as working for the international relations branch of HHS, was reportedly followed into a bathroom where she was "recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist."

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told the news outlet that the Secret Service will investigate how the alleged attacker was admitted into the building given its tight security.

"Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech," she said. "The UN must answer why these highly concerning incidents continue to happen against the president and his staff."

The New York Police Department and the United Nations declined to comment on the story.

The HHS official said she fled to the bathroom and attempted to hide in one of the stalls, but the woman who assaulted her tried to push her way into the stall as well. When the official was able to lock the door, the woman invaded her privacy by putting the camera over the door of the bathroom stall to continue filming.

The official said the incident lasted about 10 minutes.

"It felt very political in nature," she said.

Misty Severi

