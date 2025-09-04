DC sues Trump over National Guard deployment

Published by Just The News 4 de septiembre, 2025

Washington, D.C., is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of the National Guard in the nation's capital.

The suit states Trump "has run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy – that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement," NBC News reported.

Trump began the federal takeover last month to crack down on crime. He further assumed direct control of the city's police force and asked for National Guard troops from other states to participate in the effort.

Federal troops have since begun carrying weapons in the city. Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser has been generally cooperative with the federal effort. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb brought the suit, however.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.



