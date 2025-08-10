Homeland Secretary: Pritzker, Johnson are protecting dangerous illegal migrant criminals

Published by Just The News /Jim Talamonti | The Center Square 10 de agosto, 2025

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have arrested criminals who would still be on the streets if Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson had their way.

Noem spoke at a Homeland Security facility in Lombard on Friday and highlighted four noncitizen migrants charged or convicted of multiple crimes arrested by ICE in Illinois.

“These individuals would still be on the streets if Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson had their way,” Noem said.

The secretary said 70% of the noncitizen migrants ICE officials arrested in the last seven months have pending charges or criminal convictions against them. She said the others have final orders of removal.

According to Noem, elected leaders in Illinois are ignoring the law.

“That includes Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson and others who have worked so hard to protect these dangerous criminals. They’d rather be a sanctuary state and continue to put those individuals above American citizens,” Noem said.

Noem said Illinois’ state and local law enforcement agencies are not partnering with ICE.

“That’s not happening in Illinois. When we’re calling on those most dangerous individuals, when they’re being released from your prisons, they’re not even letting us know, not honoring out detainers,” Noem said.

Noem said ICE has issued 1,664 detainers in Chicago over the last seven months, but Chicago has only honored 8% of those detainers.

She said there has now been a 1,000% increase in assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

“But it’s in large part due to the pro-sanctuary state and city’s policies and the reckless language of elected bureaucrats that are reckless with their lives and endangering their families,” Noem said, adding that ICE officials sometimes wear masks for their own safety.

She also credited ICE with taking drugs and guns off the streets.

“We have 20 kilograms of fentanyl that’s in front of me on this table. That’s enough to kill ten-million people. Here out of this office, this was interdicted just days ago here in Illinois,” Noem said.

The visit to suburban Chicago follows Noem's trip to Springfield May 7, when she went to a Springfield DHS processing center to talk with federal agents and two non-citizens being processed.

Illinois U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, issued a statement in response to Noem’s visit to the district he represents.

"Kristi Noem's racism and xenophobia have no place in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District. Her failures at the Department of Homeland Security harm American families and will have lasting, negative ripple effects on the American economy. The only reason she has her job is because she is so doggone terrified of anyone who does not look like her that she will eagerly forsake the Constitution anytime Donald Trump asks,” Casten stated.

Noem said a recent law signed by President Donald Trump allocated resources for 10,000 new ICE officers. She said the department has received over 80,000 applicants from all over the country.

“What we’re doing then is getting them trained as soon as possible,” Noem said.

Noem asked Illinois to support law enforcement officers, to stop putting criminals first, and to make American citizens their priority.

“We will continue to defend the homeland,” Noem said.

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Illinois, Cook County and the city of Chicago over their migrant sanctuary policies. The case was dismissed with the federal judge giving the DOJ until Aug. 22 to file an amended complaint.

Greg Bishop contributed to this story.

