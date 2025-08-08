Ken Paxton opens probe into whether Soros-funded PAC funded Dems who left Texas amid redistricting

Published by Just The News / Misty Severi 8 de agosto, 2025

Texas' Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton opened a second investigation on Thursday, this time into whether a George Soros-backed Political Action Committee (PAC) financed state Democrats who fled Texas over redistricting.

The investigation comes on the same day that he opened a probe into whether Beto O’Rourke's Powered by People PAC broke laws by allegedly funding the same group, who left the state over the weekend to deny Republicans a quorum to advance newly redrawn Congressional maps.

The second investigation targets the Soros-funded Texas Majority PAC, which he accused of potentially bribing the Democratic legislators and coordinating illegal fundraising. The second group was founded by former O'Rourke staffers.

“If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know," Paxton said in a statement. "Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery. Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay.”

Republicans in the Texas House tried to reach a quorum to advance the maps on Monday and Tuesday but failed to do so without the Democratic lawmakers. They are expected to make a third attempt on Friday.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News.

© Just The News