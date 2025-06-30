Agro Terrorism: The Hidden Threat to America's Food Supply

Published by Just The News 30 de junio, 2025

In this special report, join John Solomon and Steve Gruber as they discuss the dangerous infiltration of Chinese scientists into U.S. agricultural research and the potential threats posed by bioweapons disguised as research. Featuring insights from whistleblower Dr. Li Meng Yan, this episode uncovers how China could manipulate agricultural pathogens to undermine U.S. food security. Don't miss this essential conversation that could change how you view the fragility of our food systems.

