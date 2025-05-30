Nonprofit group launches app that allows Americans to report incidents of human trafficking

The Safe House Project, a nonprofit group with a mission to combat human trafficking, launched an app where everyday Americans can report incidents of suspected human trafficking. The app is named "Simply Report" and was developed by healthcare providers, psychologists, human trafficking survivors and law enforcement.

"Simply Report is a brand-new, first of its kind, AI-powered multichannel platform that really lets everyday Americans report suspected human trafficking," Brittany Dunn, co-founder of the Safe House Project, said Wednesday on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "They can do it anonymously and in real time."

The app was in development for two years before being released and "uses a 7-step lifecycle to identify trafficking, with AI models for validating feelings and guiding next steps."

"It's available via app [and] website, and it immediately assesses the report using a behavioral risk model and routes those tips directly to the appropriate law enforcement agency," Dunn said. The app is currently offered on Apple's "App Store."

Approximately 24,000 individuals were victims of human trafficking in 2024, according to the nonprofit group Steps to Hope.

About 40% of the 24,000 individuals who were victims of human trafficking were minors, the group also reports.

Not just a tipline

Dunn said that the app also provides support for trafficking victims, such as safe houses or other resources.

"More importantly, for survivors who are seeking support...they're immediately connected to our survivor support team for safe shelter and trauma-informed care," she said. "So this really isn't another hotline. It's a comprehensive system designed to help survivors find freedom faster and help communities respond smarter."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed into law the "Take It Down Act," which requires online platforms to remove non-consensual intimate images, including those created or altered using artificial intelligence, within 48 hours of receiving a valid request from a potential victim.

The law also allows victims to sue and mandates that platforms submit annual reports to the Federal Trade Commission. The legislation applies to imagery depicting persons 18 and older, which supplements existing legislation protecting minors. The Act specifically targets online platforms that primarily host user-generated content, like social media sites, and certain other websites, apps, or services that regularly host content of non-consensual intimate visual depictions. It excludes platforms like email and internet service providers.

Addressing "revenge porn" as well as exploitation of minors

"What it does is it provides the legal protection and resources to combat non-consensual, intimate images being shared online," she said. "So it addresses a growing problem of revenge porn, but more importantly, it really focuses on protecting minors who are particularly vulnerable to the exploitation of having those images shared."

Dunn said there is now a legal framework that victims can use to remove non-consensual intimate images.

In terms of reporting human trafficking, she said that one doesn't have to be an expert on the topic, but should trust their instincts.

"You don't have to be an expert to recognize trafficking," Dunn said. "You just need to trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is. Trafficking situations often present maybe as a person who seems fearful or anxious or unable to speak freely. It might be someone who avoids eye contact or shows signs of abuse. We also see it with individuals who don't know where they are or can't provide personally identifiable information."

© Just the News / Charlotte Hazard