Musk hands out million-dollar checks to Wisconsin voters

Published by Santiago Ospital 31 de marzo, 2025

Elon Musk presented checks for $1 million Wednesday to attendees at a talk in Wisconsin. Only those who had signed a petition against "activist judges" could enter as an audience, and the winners were residents with a history of donating to the GOP.

"When I do these things… it causes the legacy media to lose their minds," Musk explained as he held up a gigantograph of a check made out to Nicholas Jacobs, who along with Ekaterina Diestler were the "spokperson" residents for the cause who walked away from the event with $1 million.

"Then they’ll [meaning the press] run it on every news channel," added the world's richest man. Paying for advertisments, "would cost, like, 10 times more." The news, indeed, then appeared in the main national and some international media, although Musk confessed that that was not his only intention: it was "fun," he assured to see how the media "lose their minds over it too."

Although he dedicated a few words to his work in front of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the South African entrepreneur was in America's Dairyland to play his role as an activist and donor for Republican causes. In his sights, the race for Justice Ann Walsh Bradley's vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Both Donald Trump and Musk endorsed Justice Brad Schimel. The latter reiterated on Sunday that the election could define the future of the country, which would be "important for the future of civilization." "It’s that’s significant." The choice of Bradley's successor transcends state lines, in Musk's eyes, because the one chosen could influence the upcoming redistricting. As a hinge state, a favorable redistricting could tilt Wisconsin toward one party or the other.

Musk had promoted a similar check-sharing initiative through his super PAC, America PAC, during the 2024 election, polls that saw him become the major political donor. As on that occasion, Democratic officials and activist organizations took the measure to court. So far, without success.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(D) described the distribution as "illegal payments" and filed suit, but two lower courts rejected his claim and the state Supreme Court voted unanimously not to take up the case.

"Easiest money you ever made!"

Far from being America PAC's only proposal, check distribution is just one item in its catalog. The petition signed by Jacobs and Diestler, the Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges, rewards $100 to anyone who rubberstamps or gets someone else to sign that "judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas."

The group is also offering $20 to anyone who sends it photos of Wisconsin voters with a picture of Schimel (and another $20 to anyone who poses). "Easiest money you ever made!," Musk commented Monday, "You don’t even need to be from Wisconsin."

"The goal is to build awareness about the election tomorrow, so this offer applies to today and tomorrow," he said in reference to Monday and Tuesday, Election Day.

But that's not all: "BONUS: If you refer 100 people, you become a Block General and get an additional $200." And even more: "BONUS: If your recruited resident sends their own picture with a voting location in the background, they will receive $20 and so will you! Applies Tuesday only."