The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events, not only in the country but around the world. Aware of this, brands take advantage of the game to showcase their new products through commercials, many of which end up being remembered for years.

This year, during Super Bowl LIX -in which the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs-, companies showcased their products during the broadcastcast with commercials that starred well-known personalities, many of them Hollywood actors.

Sydney Sweeney, Ben Affleck, Messi ...

One of the most viral was the Hellmann's commercial. The mayonnaise brand took viewers back in time with the reunion of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, stars of When Harry Met Sally... (1989). The commercial, which recreates one of the scenes from the film, also features actress Sydney Sweeney, one of today's most sought-after performers.

Another of the actors in fashion at the moment is Barry Kheogan. The Irish performer, who is part of the cast of two superhero blockbusters - Eternals (2021) and The Batman (2022)-, starred in the Square Space commercial aired during Super Bowl LIX. In it, he appears in period clothing and riding a donkey.

Ben Affleck didn’t want to miss the sports spectacle either. In addition to his work in front of the camera - starring in films like Good Will Hunting (1997), Pearl Harbor (2001) and Argo (2012) - he can now add starring in the Dunkin' Donuts commercial for Super Bowl LIX to his résumé. Fellow actors such as Willem Dafoe, Orlando Bloom, Catherine O'Hara and Matt Damon had their moment during the game’s broadcast.

But it wasn’t just Hollywood that wanted to be part of the celebration. Since this was a sporting event, athletes such as Patrick Mahomes and several of his Chiefs teammates—who were playing in Super Bowl LIX at the time—along with Leo Messi, David Beckham, Sha'Carri Richardson, Aryna Sabalenka, Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, and James Harden also made appearances in the commercials.

More than 800 million dollars of investment

Before the big sporting event of the season was played in the country, it was made public the cost that it would have for brands to broadcast their commercial during Super Bowl LIX. An amount that, year after year, continues to increase.

Specifically, this year companies wishing to advertise had to pay $8 million dollars for every 30 seconds their ad appeared on screen.

With these figures -and knowing that the advertising took up around 51 minutes-, brands invested a total of approximately $816 million in commercials.

The personalities who didn't miss Super Bowl LIX

In addition to the recognizable faces that appeared in the commercials, others were seen directly at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. One such figure was Donald Trump, who became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl in the stadium. He was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump. His predecessor, Joe Biden, was not present, but his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden, did attend.

As expected, Taylor Swift was in attendence. The singer is often seen watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a player for the Chiefs, from the stands. Other stars in attendance included rapper Jay-Z, actors Kevin Costner and Miles Teller, singer Lady Gaga, and footballers Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann.