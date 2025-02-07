Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

The airing of a dramatic episode of the Spanish reality show La Isla de las Tentaciones has gained worldwide fame in recent hours, amplified by the viral power of social media.

The episode in question, broadcast this week in Spain, showed a sexual scene of infidelity starring Anita, the girlfriend of José Carlos Montoya. Both are contestants on the program, which basically consists of two groups of young couples living together in two separate houses with other partners of the opposite sex. The idea is to evaluate the degree of fidelity of these young people, which is usually quite low.

Thus, the program showed Montoya, the protagonist of this story, images of his girlfriend being intimate with another man. Montoya's angry reaction was quickly shared by social network users.

"Montoya, please" ("Montoya, por favor": furor on social media

In the images, the reality star runs away to the house where his girlfriend is when he realizes her infidelity. Behind him, the presenter of the program screaming in terror: "Montoya, please" ("Montoya, por favor" in spanish language).

Everything could have remained just another anecdote of a program without any relevant content; but the virality of social networks made this phrase has become a phenomenon that have been signed up from sports organizations to streaming platforms around the world to promote their content. We offer you a small sample.