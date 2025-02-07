Harrison Ford discusses his upcoming retirement in a surprising interview

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, legendary American actor Harrison Ford discussed the near end of his film career. Reflecting on his life after acting, Ford revealed that he has been contemplating what comes next for the past couple of months. During the interview, the Hollywood star shared that, following his retirement, his plan is simply to ”stop working,” noting that his retirement will be gradual and progressive.

Regarding the end of his career, the actor, famous for his roles in movies such as Indiana Jones and The Fugitive, explained that he is very excited about what’s to come, as he explained that "I have things in my life outside the movies." Likewise, Ford said that before retiring from the big screen he wants to complete all his pending projects, including the promising Captain America: Brave New World movie, in which the legendary actor will play Thaddeus Ross, Marvel’s U.S. president.

Ford also said that he would like to use his retirement to more time flying. Likewise, the 82-year-old legendary actor also said that he would love to spend a lot more time with his wife Calista Flockhart and their five children.