Video: Cillian Murphy turns zombie in '28 Years Later' trailer

Sony released the long-awaited trailer for 28 Years Later, third film in the zombie saga started with 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. With a luxury cast, and with the Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy in the production, the images offered so far allow us to see the return of the actor, although this time as one of the infected.

A frenetic trailer full of action and racing

Murphy already appeared more than two decades ago in the first film as Jim, a person who wakes up from a coma to find the world overrun by a plague of undead as a result of the "rage virus." It seems that his character did not enjoy a placid awakening.

However, and despite the stir of his presence for fans of the saga, Murphy does not appear in the credits or on the promotional poster. His character makes a surprise appearance at minute 1:48 of the frenetic trailer which shows small communities of fortified people trying to live as they did before the disaster surrounded by zombies eager to hunt them down.

Promotional images for the film, which will be released on June 20, 2025, and also mark the return of Danny Boyle to the saga, show Aaron Taylor-Johnson touring England bow in hand. Also announced are Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, Chi Lewis-Parry and Nathan Hall, among others in the film.