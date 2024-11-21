Coachella: Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day, headliners

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

One of the most important festivals in the world, Coachella, revealed its lineup for its next edition, to be held April 11-13 and 18-20. Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will headline the festival, which will feature all kinds of musical genres, from rock to rap, Latin to electronic music.

Lady Gaga will headline the show on April 11 and 18. The singer, known for hits such as Bad Romance (2009) and Alejandro (2009) returns to Coachella eight years later, sharing the day with Benson Boone, who has risen to fame with his song Beautiful Things (2024), Missy Elliott and LISA.

On April 12 and 19, Green Day will take the stage with some of their revolutionary songs like Boulevard of Broken Dreams (2004), American Idiot (2004) and Wake Me Up When September Ends (2004). Attendees will also enjoy performances from Charli XCX, Above & Beyond and the Latin rhythms of Anitta.

Finally, Post Malone's rap and pop mixes Rockstar (2018) and Circles (2019) will headline the festival on April 13 and 20. Megan Thee Stallion and Zedd, among others, will perform alongside him on those dates.

Travis Scott will finally perform before the thousands of attendees at Coachella 2025. The rapper was set to perform at the 2020 and 2022 editions but the festival organization ended up canceling both shows.