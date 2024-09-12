Taylor Swift reigns supreme at the VMAs and becomes the most awarded singer in the history of the awards show

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

Taylor Swift returned to reign during the 40th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held Wednesday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The artist became the most awarded singer in the history of the awards by winning seven new statuettes that were added to those already obtained in previous editions, placing Swift with a total of 30 awards against the 26 that has Beyoncé (who held the record until now).

The singer also won the most important awards of the night by winning Video of the Year and Song of the Summer, awards she won for her song "Fortnight," which she made in collaboration with Post Malone.

"Fortnight" also won Best Editing, Best Direction and Best Collaboration. The other two awards the artist received were Best Pop Video and Artist of the Year.

Awards that Taylor Swift dedicated to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, whom she thanked for his support. She did so by recalling, in statements collected by Variety, how he was always "cheering and woo-ing from across the studio where we were shooting [the video]. I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I will always remember that," during the "Fortnight" music video shoot.

The artist, who the day before had shown her support for Kamala Harris, also didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask her fans over the age of 18 to register to vote.

"If you are 18, please register to vote. It’s an important election," Swift reminded before wrapping up her speech.

The singer, who recently returned to the United States from her European tour, also dedicated a few words to all those who died more than 20 years ago now during 9/11:

"I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago, everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that." Taylor Swift's statement during the VMAs held on September 11, 2024.

All the winners of the VMAs 2024

Taylor Swift wasn't the only winner of the night. Stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry (who also asked viewers to go to the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 5), Eminem and Lenny Kravitz also took the stage to collect the astronaut statuette given out during the VMAs.

Here's the full list of winners (marked in bold) during the 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs):

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)"

Billie Eilish - "Lunch"

Doja Cat - "Paint The Town Red"

Eminem - "Houdini"

SZA - "Snooze"

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Song of Summer

Ariana Grande - "We can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish - "Birds of a feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Charli XCX (featuring Billie Eilish) - "Guess"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That."

GloRom - "Like That"

GloRom - "Guess"

Eminem - "Houdini./li>

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be"

Hozier - "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Post Malone (featuring Morgan Wallen) - "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please Please"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA - "Saturn"

Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone) - "Fortnight"

Tommy Richman - "Million Dollar Baby"

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyonce - "Love On Top"

Eminem - "The Real Slim Shady / The Way I Am"

Katy Perry - "Roar"

Lady Gaga - "Paparazzi"

Madonna - "Like A Virgin"

Madonna, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott - "Like A Virgin / Hollywood"

Taylor Swift - "You Belong With Me"

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyonce - "Texas Hold'Em"

Jack Harlow - "Lovin On Me"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone) - "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

Performance of the Year

Kaliii - "Area Codes"

GloRilla - "Lick or Sum"

Benson Boone - "In The Stars"

Coco Jones - "ICU"

Victoria Monet - "On My Mama"

Jessie Murph - "Wild Ones"

Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

Chappell Roan - "Red Wine Supernova"

Flyana Boss - "Yeaaa"

Laufey - "Goddess"

Le Sserafim - "Easy"

The Warning - "Automatic Sun"

Best Group

*NSYNC

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

Drake (featuring Sexxy Red & SZA) - "Rich Baby Daddy"

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion - "Wanna Be"

Jessie Murph (featuring Jelly Roll) - "Wild Ones"

Jung Kook (featuring Latto) - "Seven"

Post Malone (featuring Morgan Wallen) - "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone) - "Fortnight"

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake (featuring Sexxy Red & SZA) - "Rich Baby Daddy"

Eminem - "Houdini"

GloRilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Gunner - "Fukumean"

Megan Thee Stallion - "BOA"

Travis Scott (featuring Playboi Carti) - "FE!N"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys - Lifeline

Muni Long - Made For Me

SZA - Snooze

Tyla - Water

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage - Good Good Good

Victoria Monet - On My Mama

Best Alternative

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"



Bleachers - "Tiny Moves"



Hozier - "Too Sweet"



Imagine Dragons - "Eyes Closed"



Linkin Park - "Friendly Fire"



Teddy Swims - "Lose Control (Live)"

Best Rock

Bon Jovi - "Legendary"

Coldplay - Feels like I'm falling in love"

Green Day - "Dilemma"

Kings of Leon - "Mustang"

Lenny Kravitz - "Human"

U2 - "Atomic City"

Best Latin

Anitta - "Mil Veces"

Bad Bunny - "Monaco"

Karol G - "Mi ex tenía razón"

Myke Towers - "Lala"

Featherweight & Anitta - "Bellakeo"

Rauw Alejandro - "Touching The Sky"

Shakira & Cardi B - "Punteria"

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook (featuring Latto) - "Seven"

Lisa - "Rockstar"

NCT DREAM - "Smoothie"

NewJeans - "Super Shy"

Stray Kids - "Lalalala"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Deja Vu"

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr (featuring Giveon) - "Last Heartbreak Song"

Burna Boy - "City Boys"

Chris Brown (featuring Davido & Lojay) - "Sensational"

Tems - "Love Me JeJe"

Tyla - "Water"

USHER, Pheelz - "Ruin"

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart - "If you only knew"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?"

Coldplay - "Feels like I'm falling in love"

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll - "Best For Me"

RAYE - "Genesis"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Best Trending Video

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em"

Camila Cabello (featuring Playboi Carti) - "I luv it"

Chappell Roan - "Hot To Go!"

Charli XCX - "Apple"

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Yuki Chiba) - "Mamushi"

Tinashe - "Nasty"

Best Direction

"We can't be friends (wait for your love)" - Ariana Grande

"Tiny Moves"- Bleachers

"Houdini" - Eminem

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Please Please Please" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone)

Best Cinematography

"We can't be friends (wait for your love)" - Ariana Grande



"Von dutch" - Charli XCX



"Illusion" - Dua Lipa



"Obsessed" - Olivia Rodrigo



"Touching The Sky" - Rauw Alejandro



"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone)

Best Visual Effects

"The boy is mine" - Ariana Grande

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Selfish" - Justin Timberlake

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Get him back!" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (featuring Post Malone)

Best Choreography

"Tiny Moves" - Bleachers

"Houdini" - Dua Lipa

"Rockstar" - LISA

"Touching The Sky" - Rauw Alejandro

"Greedy" - Tate McRae

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Best Art Direction

"360" - Charli XCX

"Rockstar" - LISA

"BOA" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Bad idea right?" - Olivia Rodrigo

Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

Fortnight - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Editing