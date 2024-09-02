Adele announces career break: "I will not see you for an incredibly long time"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

Adele announced during a concert in Munich, Germany, that she will take a break after finishing her Las Vegas residency in November. This was revealed in images shared by attendees at the show on Saturday.

The award-winning performer recalled that she had been performing live shows for three years, "the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," and maintained that after her next 10 appearances she won't be seeing her fans again "for an incredibly long time."

"It's been amazing, I just need a rest," the award-winning artist said, explaining, amid sobs and encouragement from the audience, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it."