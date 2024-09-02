Adele announces career break: "I will not see you for an incredibly long time"
The singer of hits like 'Hello' and 'Someone Like You' explained that she wanted to enjoy the "new life" she built the last few years.
Adele announced during a concert in Munich, Germany, that she will take a break after finishing her Las Vegas residency in November. This was revealed in images shared by attendees at the show on Saturday.
The award-winning performer recalled that she had been performing live shows for three years, "the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," and maintained that after her next 10 appearances she won't be seeing her fans again "for an incredibly long time."
"It's been amazing, I just need a rest," the award-winning artist said, explaining, amid sobs and encouragement from the audience, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it."