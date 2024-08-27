Warner Bros releases emotional trailer for 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story'

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Warner Bros. and DC Studios released the emotional trailer for "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story" this Monday. The documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui will hit US theaters between September 21 and 25, commemorating what would have been the actor's 72nd birthday.

The documentary will feature interviews with the three children of the actor, who died in 2004 from heart failure, but left behind an important legacy by stepping into the shoes of the mythical DC Comics superhero in movies.

It was in the 1970s and 1980s and during those decades Reeves starred in four Superman films, but a riding accident in 1995 nearly ended his life and left him a quadriplegic. Along with this, it also caused the actor to have to stop playing the Man of Steel.

This event sank him into a terrible depression, the documentary recalls. "I ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go," the actor recounted at the time.

However, his wife Dana encouraged him to keep fighting. She did so with a few words that Reeves unveiled years later and that are also a part of this documentary:

"And then she said the words that saved my life: 'You’re still you. And I love you.'" Christopher Reeves' statement about the words spoken by his wife Dana that helped him keep fighting.

After this, Christopher Reeves turned his life around and became a great activist and advocate for research on spinal cord injury, creating the Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation.

His children were also a great support for the actor and all three also decided to share their memories of their father in the documentary. They all remember Christopher Reeves as a very active person.

Thus, his son Christopher recalls how much of the activities he did with his father were focused on sports. "Doing things with my dad, it was all about activity and action," he said in remarks reported by Today.

His daughter Alexandria also detailed that sports were Christopher Reeves' great passion: "My dad was very competitive and he didn’t necessarily slow down," she said.

A similar memory is shared by Matthew, Christopher Reeves' third son, who explained what activities he used to do with his father: "Riding bikes, playing soccer, skiing," he explained.

He is also the one who shares the last memory of the actor standing up, on the same day Reeves had the riding accident. "We said goodbye and he gave this wave. That was the last time I saw him on his feet," he recalled in a very emotional moment that brought tears to the eyes of many viewers.