'Inside Out 2' becomes first animated film in history to surpass $1 billion at international box office

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Pixar Studios' film starring Joy and Anxiety, "Inside Out 2," has managed to add a new milestone to its achievements. It has joined the club of feature films grossing more than $1 billion at the international box office.

An achievement that very few feature films have ever earned in history, as there have only been 12 films that have done so before and, of course, not one of them was an animated film, until now.

Not even "Frozen II," the highest-grossing animated film in history (until the arrival of "Inside Out 2") came close to this achievement. The only one to achieve it was the live-action "The Lion King," which, in 2019, grossed over $1.1 billion internationally. But Walt Disney Studios does not consider it an animated film, leaving "Inside Out 2" as the only animated film to manage to join the club of feature films to gross more than $1 billion internationally.

A milestone that, reports Variety, the Pixar Studios film owes in large part to the results it reaped in some major foreign markets such as Mexico ($102.2 million), Brazil ($80 million), UK ($72.7 million), France ($62.6 million) and Korea ($60.8 million).

These markets, along with the rest of the countries in which the feature film has been released, have caused "Inside Out 2" to gross more than $1.002 billion at the international box office.

This figure, coupled with the nearly $646.3 million it earned during domestically, has given it a gross total of $1,649,011,114 during the 73 days it has been in theaters, according to data provided by the site Box Office Mojo. A figure that has also made the feature film from Pixar and Walt Disney Studios one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024, ahead of other big hits of this summer like "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The Marvel Studios film, however, could snatch the top-grossing movie spot this 2024 from "Inside Out 2" since in just 31 days, as detailed by Box Office Mojo, it has grossed more than $1.211 billion, which puts it very close to the film starring Joy and Anxiety.