Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman rock Comic-Con
The actors opened the curtain at the pop culture convention with a special screening of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman pulled back the curtain Thursday at the pop culture convention Comic-Con with a special screening of Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that is highly anticipated to break box office records this weekend.
The Hollywood stars took the stage before 6,000 fans, many dressed as their heroes, who won the raffle to attend the opening night event in San Diego, California.
The film brings together two of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe. Reynolds' talkative Deadpool next to Jackman's Wolverine, from the X-Men saga.
An emotional Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shocked Hall H at #SDCC by introducing the entire cast of surprise cameos from #DeadpoolAndWolverine.— Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2024
Warning: There are major spoilers in the video below.
Check out the full panel recap here: https://t.co/7uBaK0UPnC pic.twitter.com/l5TpA9oI7V
"A Deadpool and Wolverine movie is literally something I feel like I've been waiting for it my whole life," said Reynolds, before the screening.
"We've been all over the world with this movie, but the icing on the cake is here and now," Jackman added.
Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters from this weekend, is expected to break the box-office record for "R"-rated movies, which cannot be seen by children without an adult.
According to Variety magazine, the movie is projected to gross as much as $200 million in North American theaters alone in its first weekend,
The current record for "R"-rated movies is held by the original Deadpool, which grossed $132 million in its first weekend in 2016.