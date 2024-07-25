Special menus, exclusive parties and other activities that will take place at San Diego Comic-Con

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 25 de julio, 2024

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is an event that, without a doubt, places the Californian city on the map and makes it the center of the comic universe during the four days in which the convention takes place.

For this reason, major film studios not only come to Hall H and the other halls where their panels take place. They also have activities for San Diego residents and other visitors who are not able to get the coveted accreditation. For a low price, these experiences allow them to feel like they are really attending the event.

An example of this are the activities that will take place at UC San Diego's Park & Market between Thursday and Saturday, although with a variable schedule. Events such as "A Day with Matt Forbeck" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the role-playing game "Dungeons and Dragons" (Thursday from 12 to 9 p.m.) or "Fronte Laughs," a comedy show presented by Border X taking place Friday at 8 p.m. and costing just $15. Taking place in the same space on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the "Family Day Party," a family-friendly event that will feature interactive experiences, a puppet parade and sci-fi storytelling.

UC San Diego's San Diego's Park & Market won't be the only facility offering SDCC-themed activities. The San Diego Civic Center will also join the celebration and, for a price of $59, will allow attendees to enjoy "Batman (1989) in Concert."

In addition, Funko will host an exclusive party that will take place on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 where, for a price of $200, fans can attend an event featuring "fun contests and exclusive giveaways."

It won't be the only company offering events. Movie portal IMDb will throw parties on a boat that celebrities could attend, as they did during previous years, and the seventh edition of the Annual Fandom Party will also be held.

Food will also have a place at the San Diego Comic-Con. Anyone who wants to will be able to get a pizza inspired by "Deadpool & Wolverine" or a coffee inspired by "Sonic, the Hedgehog." There are a host of activities that fans can discover here and that will make San Diego Comic-Con an even more unforgettable experience.