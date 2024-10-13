White House releases Kamala Harris’ medical report: She's in 'excellent' health

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de octubre, 2024

The White House disclosed a medical report Saturday confirming that Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, is in "excellent health," in a bid to highlight her physical and mental fitness as she runs as a Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The report, prepared by Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, assures that Harris possesses the physical and mental stamina necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the presidency, including her role as chief executive and commander in chief. In addition, it details that the vice president has no significant health problems, except for seasonal allergies and hives, for which she takes medication.

According to the report, Harris eats a "very healthy diet," does not smoke and drinks "only occasionally and in moderation." She also reportedly wears contact lenses due to nearsightedness and is up to date with her preventive checkups, which include colonoscopies and mammograms.

Health in the presidential race

The release of this report coincides with the Democratic campaign's effort to highlight Kamala Harris' health, especially in light of past controversies surrounding Joe Biden and the doubts about his physical and mental capabilities.

Trump's health

Former President Donald Trump, 78, has also provided details about his health status in the past. In November 2023, his personal physician, Bruce Aronwald, rated his condition as "excellent," noting that his physical and cognitive tests were within normal ranges.

Candidate health has become a recurring theme in this election race. While Harris continues to post updates on her physical condition, Trump has expressed a willingness to share additional medical information if necessary. Both candidates remain active in their respective campaigns, showing energy and determination to assume the country's leadership.