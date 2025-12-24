Mexico's Club America sells 49% of its shares to US investor General Atlantic

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. investment firm General Atlantic acquired a 49% stake in Mexico's Club America soccer team and its home venue, Banorte Stadium (formerly Azteca Stadium). The deal was announced by Grupo Ollamani, which will remain the majority partner. The partnership will also include the owner of an NFL team.

Ollamani announced Tuesday in a statement "the formation of a strategic alliance with General Atlantic (called "Grupo Aguilas") that will own Club America, Banorte Stadium and the land adjacent to the stadium."

"Ollamani will retain a 51% controlling interest and will continue to oversee the long-term strategic direction and vision of the group, while General Atlantic will hold a 49% interest in Grupo Águilas," the statement said.

Since opening its Mexico City office in 2015, General Atlantic has invested about $3 billion in 14 Mexican companies.

To strengthen this alliance, General Electric and Ollamani also partnered with Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), a U.S. company dedicated to services and technology specializing in data analytics and consulting in the sports and entertainment industries.

Headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts, KAGR is a subsidiary of the Kraft Group, which owns two New England sports teams: the NFL's Patriots and MLS' Revolution, as well as Gillette Stadium.

Founded on Oct. 12, 1916, by a group of young students, América was acquired in 1959 by businessman Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, the owner of Telesistema Mexicano, the predecessor to Televisa.