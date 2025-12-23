Economy surprises, grows 4.3% in third quarter in annual projection
Compared to the second quarter, the increase was 1.1%. GDP was boosted in particular by an increase in consumption, exports and government spending, partially offset downward by a drop in investment, according to the Commerce Department.
The country's economy posted growth of 4.3% in annual projection in the third quarter of 2025, much higher than analysts expected, according to official data released Tuesday, delayed by the prolonged government shutdown.
Compared with the second quarter, the increase was 1.1%. The GDP growth was driven in particular by an increase in consumption, exports and government spending, partially offset downward by a drop in investment, according to the Department of Commerce.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Economic Analysis explained that real final sales to private domestic purchasers, the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, rose 3.0% in the third quarter, compared with a 2.9% increase in the second quarter.
Economy
Existing home sales rise for third consecutive month
Víctor Mendoza
In addition, the bureau detailed that real gross national income (GNI) increased 2.4 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 2.6 percent increase (revised) in the second quarter. Average real GDP and real GNI increased 3.4% in the third quarter, compared with a 3.2% increase (revised) in the second quarter.
Delay due to government shutdown
"Today’s release includes updated monthly data for April through September for personal income as well as updated monthly data for July through September for personal outlays and consumer spending," the bureau noted.