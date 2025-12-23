Economy surprises, grows 4.3% in third quarter in annual projection

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de diciembre, 2025

The country's economy posted growth of 4.3% in annual projection in the third quarter of 2025, much higher than analysts expected, according to official data released Tuesday, delayed by the prolonged government shutdown.

Compared with the second quarter, the increase was 1.1%. The GDP growth was driven in particular by an increase in consumption, exports and government spending, partially offset downward by a drop in investment, according to the Department of Commerce.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Economic Analysis explained that real final sales to private domestic purchasers, the sum of consumer spending and gross private fixed investment, rose 3.0% in the third quarter, compared with a 2.9% increase in the second quarter.

In addition, the bureau detailed that real gross national income (GNI) increased 2.4 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 2.6 percent increase (revised) in the second quarter. Average real GDP and real GNI increased 3.4% in the third quarter, compared with a 3.2% increase (revised) in the second quarter.