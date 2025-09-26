August inflation rose to 2.7% year-on-year, according to the PCE index

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de septiembre, 2025

inflation rose in August, reaching 2.7% year-on-year in the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE index) released by the government on Friday. That is the highest rate recorded since February.

The PCE was up 0.1 basis points in August from July (2.6%). The index preferred by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to measure price increases thus moved further away from its 2% target.

The one-month price increase also rose from 0.2% in July to 0.3% in August, according to AFP. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, held steady at 2.9% year-over-year, the Commerce Department reported.

Following the latest inflation data, the New York Stock Exchange opened higher. This reversed the trend after three consecutive sessions of declines.

The report comes just one day after the department revised gross domestic product growth between April and July from 3% to 3.3%. Increase due primarily to an increase in consumer spending.