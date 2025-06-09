Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of cable networks including CNN, TBS and TNT, announced Monday that it plans to split into two publicly traded companies. The move will largely separate its traditional television networks from its streaming operations.

In a statement, Warner Bros. Discovery explained that the new Streaming & Studios company will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and its extensive library of iconic film and television content.

Meanwhile, Global Networks will encompass leading television brands in entertainment, sports and news—such as CNN, TNT Sports USA and Discovery—as well as Europe’s top free-to-air channels and digital platforms, including the profitable streaming service Discovery+ and Bleacher Report (B/R).

Company leadership David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead the new Streaming & Studios division as its President and CEO. Gunnar Wiedenfels, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will become President and CEO of Global Networks. Both executives will remain in their current roles at Warner Bros. Discovery until the separation is complete.

The company stated that the decision was driven by its achievements over the past three years. It emphasized that the planned separation “will generate shareholder value” and create opportunities for both new companies to thrive independently by: