Elite antisemitism: Anti-Israel protests spread to universities across the country

Students from at least 20 universities have set up tents to show solidarity with Columbia protesters while police are carrying out mass arrests amid clashes and insults.

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.
Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel. (AFP/
ISRAEL DURO
April 25, 2024
University anti-Israel protests have spread to more than 20 campuses across the country. Hundreds of protesters have been detained by the police in California, Texas and Boston while university authorities are trying to stop the protests from spreading. At Columbia, despite an agreement that students would take down their tents, protests continued and one of the New York police chiefs and several officers were forced to take refuge at the NYU Catholic Center after being harassed by “non-violent” students, according to several radical democratic legislators. This occurred after police arrested a protester.

93 detained at the University of Southern California

Police detained 93 protesters at the University of Southern California who ignored officers' warnings to disperse. University officials reported that acts of vandalism and confrontations occurred, which is why the campus remains closed. Only people with an identification document can access the campus while the LA police patrol the area. In a statement, the university‘s security department claimed that the protests had ended.

Abbott: "Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period"

Another of the hot spots of the day was at the University of Texas in Austin. There, Governor Greg Abott did not hesitate to send a team to arrest and disperse the protesters with a strong message: "Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period. Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled.”

Police harassment in New York

Neither the negotiations between Columbia University officials and the students nor the visit of the speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson were able to reduce the tension. Despite the fact that the university announced an agreement and the students' commitment to take down their tents, at night there were several confrontations with the police. Deputy Head of the Department James McCarthy and several agents were forced to take refuge in the NYU Catholic Center amid shouts of "f*** fascists" and pushing after a protester was arrested.

108 protesters arrested at Emerson (Boston)

Mass arrests also occurred at Emerson University in Boston. There, the police announced that 108 protesters had been arrested. In a statement, they stressed that none of the students were injured in the clashes, although four officers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Protests spread to Canada

Student protests have spread to 20 universities so far, although there are calls for solidarity rallies to be held at all universities. Students from Emerson and the University of Southern California were the first to join the Columbia protests. Later, students began to set up camps at Yale (Connecticut); the University of California, Berkeley; Princeton (New Jersey) and the University of Texas in Austin. The riots even extended beyond national borders as students statues to set up camps at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

