The Dallas Mavericks punch their ticket to the playoffs thanks to an outstanding season from Luka Doncic

The team clinched a top-six seed with a win over the Charlotte Hornets, its fourth straight. The Slovenian guard was unstoppable.

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), en un partido frente a los Charlotte Hornets en 2024.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 10, 2024
The Dallas Mavericks' 130-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center clinched the team a spot in this season's playoffs. The team led by Luka Doncic returns to the NBA playoffs after failing to do so last season.

After a somewhat hesitant start to the season, the team coached by Jason Kidd turned things around in the final stages of the regular season and obtained valuable victories against major teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the current NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. The Mavs' victory against the Hornets was their fourth straight and their 11th in their past 12 games.

The Mavericks can count on Luka Doncic

The success achieved by the Mavericks in recent games is thanks in large part to Luka Doncic. Since he landed in the NBA back in 2018 after playing in Spain with Real Madrid, it is indisputable that the Slovenian guard has grown as the seasons have gone by, steadily improving his points, assists and rebounds per game. This most recent season solidified him as one of the elite players not only in the NBA, but on the planet.

At only 25 years old, Doncic has already left his mark in Dallas and continues to break records for the franchise he leads. In the last game against the Hornets, he showed again why he is the leader of the Mavericks and, with the 39 points he scored, he increased his season total to 2,341 points, a franchise record. The record is in the bag, while the Mavs have three games left to play.

Aside from the 39 points scored against the Hornets, Doncic recorded 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his 21st triple-double of the season and 77th of his career. Coincidentally, that is the number he wears on his jersey.

All these arguments lead basketball fans and experts to make an obvious comparison between Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavericks' other European legend.

