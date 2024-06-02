Corral Fire: Strong winds drive flames east of San Francisco

At least two firefighters were injured. Authorities issued evacuation orders for areas in the middle of the state and near San Francisco.

A fire that started Saturday afternoon near the city of Tracy forced residents of San Joaquin County, California, to evacuate. By Sunday, the flames had spread to cover 11,046 acres, according to the NGO Watch Duty.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for areas west of the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek, western Alameda County and southern Stanislaus County. They also designated the Larch Clover Community Center as a temporary evacuation point.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Battalion Chief Josh Silveira told CNN that two firefighters were injured while responding to the fire.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of strong winds Saturday night and Sunday morning that could exacerbate the fire. Earlier in the week, the NWS warned that excessive heat could cause more fires to form.

Authorities from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) warned about an increased fire risk due to a high volume of dead grass and prevailing warm, dry conditions in the region.

On Saturday, CAL FIRE announced the suspension of all burning permits in state areas for Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and western San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, effective from Monday onwards.