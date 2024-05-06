Concern in the US: Russia detained an American soldier last week on accusation of theft

“I am deeply concerned by reports that a U.S. Army officer has been detained in Russia. Putin has a long history of holding American citizens hostage,” Representative Michael McCaul reacted.

A U.S. Army spokesperson revealed that an American soldier was detained in Russia on May 2.

The soldier, who was based in South Korea, traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business, supposedly to meet a woman who may be his girlfriend, Politico reported, citing official sources.

Russian authorities arrested him for alleged theft and placed him in preventive detention until June 1.

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," said Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. "The Army notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the Soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), reacted to the arrest by saying he was "deeply concerned" due to Russia's long history of wrongfully imprisoning American citizens.

"Putin has a long history of holding American citizens hostage," McCaul said. "A warning to all Americans—as the State Department has said, it is not safe to travel to Russia."

The White House is aware of the situation of the soldier detained in Russian territory, but has not yet issued specific comments on the matter. NBC News, the first media outlet to report the arrest, explained that the Army contacted the officer's family.

As of September 2023, the State Department issued a Level 4 for Russia travel guidance, specifically recommending against travel to the Russian country.

“Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism,” the travel advisory reads.

“U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”

The recently detained soldier is just one of several American citizens who have been deprived of their liberty under unfair conditions in Russia.

Some of the most famous cases of American citizens detained in Russia are that of the Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who remains detained by Russian authorities since March 2023 when he was arrested for alleged espionage; that of the ex-marine Paul Whelan, arrested on December 28, 2018, also accused of espionage and sentenced in June 2020 to 16 years in prison; and that of the women's basketball star Britney Griner, who was released from a Russian prison in December 2022 after a controversial exchange between the White House and the Kremlin that ended with the release of the arms dealer Viktor Bout, better known as “Merchant of Death.”