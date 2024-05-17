World

Israel responds to South Africa's genocide accusations before the International Court of Justice

This Thursday, South Africa offered its accusations before the United Nations Court for the fourth time.

(Nick Gammon / AFP)
JUAN PEñA
May 17, 2024
This Friday, Israel presented  its response to South Africa's accusations of an alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. Standing before the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), representatives of the Hebrew State offered their arguments against the complaint. This is Israel's fourth intervention before this international court, which seeks to stop the progress of the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. During this session, the military operation in Rafah and its analysis gained special relevance.

Israel's intervention comes one day after the accusation. This Thursday, South Africa assured that the military operation against the city of Rafah is the final blow of the State of Israel against the Palestinians, as it is the last enclave in the Strip before passing to Egypt. During this intervention, South Africa insisted on highlighting the statements of several Israeli leaders who in public speeches called for the destruction of the cities of Gaza. For South Africa, there is enough evidence to support a genocidal intention in the Israeli campaign in the Strip.

https://x.com/kann_news/status/1791402144060395660

In response to these South African accusations, lawyer Gilad Noam declared that "South Africa presents to the Court for the fourth time an image completely removed from the facts and circumstances," in addition to describing the accusation as a "mockery." The Israeli lawyer directly charged against the South African government of socialist Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he accuses of distorting international law and the United Nations convention on genocide to attack Israel.

"By exploiting the genocide convention, South Africa suggests a convoluted reading of international law, under which any conflict can be brought before this court," Noam told the Court.

Next, Noam went on to argue in favor of the Israeli military operation, which he said was necessary to pave peace in the Strip as a result of the destruction of the terrorist group Hamas and its control over the Strip. For this, according to Noam, it is necessary to operate militarily in the city of Rafah, where he assures that a good number of operatives of the terrorist group are hiding. Noam declared that in this operation the Hebrew State takes into consideration the collateral damage that may be caused to civilians. "We do not want to harm these civilians like Hamas does, so we are taking steps to address the complexity of the situation," Noam added. "That is why there has been no large-scale operation in Rafah, and that is why there are preparations to meet the challenges."

After Israel's intervention, the ICJ panel of judges took the floor to present their questions to the Israeli delegation. The Court asked Israel to provide evidence and details about the humanitarian situation of those Palestinians subjected to evacuations and displacement. Israel has until this Saturday to submit its response to the Court.

