FIFA will study the "cynical and hostile" request to exclude Israel from the World Cup

The highest football body abides by the anti-Israeli offensive and will respond before July 20.

Gianni Infantino, presidente de la FIFA.
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 17, 2024
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) reported that it will study the request of the Palestinian Football Association to expel Israel from the highest world body. The answer will arrive before July 20.

At the FIFA Congress held in Bangkok (Thailand), Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestinian federation, requested the exclusion of Israel from all competitions - through a vote - because of what "is happening in Gaza":

We are witnessing a live televised genocide occurring in Gaza. FIFA cannot remain indifferent to that and other violations of FIFA rules.

Furthermore, Rajoub addressed FIFA President Gianni Infantino directly, telling him that "the ball is in his court."

For his part, Infantino did not accept the vote requested by Palestine, but he did confirm that "an independent legal study" will be carried out, with which a determination will be made.

Israel: "Cynical, political and hostile strategy"

The Israeli response was immediate. The president of the Israeli Football Association, Moshe Zuares, described the Palestinian request as "cynical and hostile," adding that, since the terrorist group Hamas began attacks against his country, living in Israel has become "hell":

Life in my country has become hell since October 7 after it was attacked by inhumane terrorists. The Palestinians exercise a cynical, political and hostile strategy in calling for punishment for Israel. The request has nothing to do with football.

The Russian precedent

It would not be the first time that a conflict results in the expulsion of a country from the organization. In February 2022, shortly after the war in Ukraine began, FIFA made the decision to exclude Russia from all competitions. A measure that prevented the participation of the Russian national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

