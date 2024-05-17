French police kill gunman who tried to set fire to synagogue

Two officers detected smoke near the building and the attacker approached them with a bar and a knife, so they opened fire.

This Friday, the French police killed an armed man who was attempting to set fire to a synagogue in Rouen, in northwest France, announced Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin on the social network X.

À Rouen, les policiers nationaux ont neutralisé tôt ce matin un individu armé souhaitant manifestement mettre le feu à la synagogue de la ville. Je les félicite pour leur réactivité et leur courage. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 17, 2024

Message from the Minister of the Interior about the attack on the synagogue

"This Friday morning in Rouen, the national police neutralized an armed individual who clearly wanted to burn down the city's synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and courage," the minister wrote.

"The man was armed with a knife and an iron bar. He approached the police, who fired. The individual died," a source who requested anonymity told AFP. According to a police source, officers intervened after smoke was detected near the synagogue.