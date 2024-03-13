Champions League: FC. Barcelona and Arsenal return to the quarterfinals

(AFP/Voz Media) Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 this Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, qualifying them for the next phase of the continental tournament for the first time since 2020.

Fermín put the Barça team ahead (15') and Joao Cancelo extended the score (17'), before Amir Rrahmani pulled one back for Napoli (30') and Robert Lewandowski made it 3-1 (83'), leaving the tie 4 -2 in favor of the Spanish (the first leg in Italy ended 1-1) securing their passage to the quarterfinals of the premier European club football tournament.

For its part, Arsenal sealed its place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after eliminating Porto on penalties (4-2), which ended with a 1-0 score in favor of the 'Gunners,' which balanced identical result achieved by the Portuguese in the first leg.

The only goal in playing time came in the 41st minute of the first half, the work of Belgian international Leandro Trossard. After David Raya's final save in the shootout from eleven meters against Galeno, the 'Gunners' broke a streak of seven eliminations in the round of 16 in their last seven appearances in Europe's top competition.