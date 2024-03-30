'The Golden State' presented a loss of 165,400 jobs compared to February of last year. The percentage of inactive people in the labor market exceeds the national average (5.3% vs. 3.9% respectively).

In February, California became the state with the highest unemployment rate in the country (5.3% compared to 5.2% in January), exceeding the national average (3.9%).

The state Employment Development Department revealed in a statement new data that shows that employment growth in The Golden State was slower than expected.

California unemployment rate by Veronica Silveri on Scribd

The pace of job growth slowed

Despite the large number of companies from all sectors that The Golden State is home to, the labor market is one of the most concerning issues in the state. In the year 2020, California lost about 2.7 million jobs due in part to the covid-19 pandemic, and although from that moment until today approximately 3 million have been recovered (more than 60,000 per month), the pace of employment growth has slowed down significantly.