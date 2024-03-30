Society

California has the highest unemployment rate in the country

'The Golden State' presented a loss of 165,400 jobs compared to February of last year. The percentage of inactive people in the labor market exceeds the national average (5.3% vs. 3.9% respectively).

Gavin Newsom
(WANG Zhao / AFP)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
March 30, 2024
1 minute read

In February, California became the state with the highest unemployment rate in the country (5.3% compared to 5.2% in January), exceeding the national average (3.9%).

The state Employment Development Department revealed in a statement new data that shows that employment growth in The Golden State was slower than expected.

California unemployment rate by Veronica Silveri on Scribd

The pace of job growth slowed

Despite the large number of companies from all sectors that The Golden State is home to, the labor market is one of the most concerning issues in the state. In the year 2020, California lost about 2.7 million jobs due in part to the covid-19 pandemic, and although from that moment until today approximately 3 million have been recovered (more than 60,000 per month), the pace of employment growth has slowed down significantly.

The number of people employed in February was 18,321,900 (20,100 Californians less than January and 82,600 less than the same period in 2023). On the other hand, the number of unemployed was 1,027,000 in February (13,100 more than January and 165,400 more compared to February of last year). In total, there was a loss of 3,400 non-agricultural jobs.

Among the sectors that recorded the most job losses:

- Construction ( 9,600 fewer jobs) due "to employment reductions in several industrial subsectors due, in part, to disruptions caused by the multiple 'atmospheric river' storms that hit the state throughout the month."

- Commerce, transportation and public services (7,300 fewer jobs). "Declines in subsectors such as wholesalers of machinery, equipment and supplies contributed to the country overall experiencing lower consumer demand and discretionary spending," the report stated.

Topics:

Recommendation

Fachada de

Mississippi accuses BlackRock of misleading investors on ESG criteria

"Leito" oficial es arrestado por el ICE en Ohio

Illegal migrant “Leito,” a Venezuelan tiktoker who promoted home invasions in the United States, is arrested by ICE in Ohio

Vaper.

Florida, the latest state to pass legislation on vaping

Louis Gossett Jr.

Louis Gossett Jr., first Black actor to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, dies at 87

Redes sociales.

Georgia will prohibit minors from using social media without parental consent

El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, y la gobernadora del estado, Kathy Hochul.

New York to install scanners in the subway to prevent the entry of firearms

Muriel Bowser foto archivo

Public safety crisis in Washington, DC, forces authorities to backtrack on soft-on-crime policies

Daphne Joy posa a su llegada para el estreno en Los Ángeles de la película 'Manny', sobre el boxeador campeón mundial Manny Pacquiao, en Hollywood

50 Cent's ex-girlfriend appears in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawsuit as an alleged sex worker

El fundador de FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, llega al tribunal federal estadounidense de Nueva York el 30 de marzo de 2023.

Judge sentences Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison