California authorities discover the body of 'General Hospital' actress Robyn Bernard

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported that they located her body "in a vacant lot behind a business" in California.

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por ET sobre Robyn
(YouTube /
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 14, 2024
"General Hospital" actress Robyn Bernard was found dead this Tuesday at the age of 64. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, they found the actresses body "in a vacant lot behind a business" in San Jacinto, California, although the official cause of her death is not yet known and local authorities continue to investigate.

However, they have been able to rule out one of the causes of his death. According to sheriff's sergeant Wenndy Brito-González in statements reported by Deadline, "foul play is not suspected in this death." Additionally, the Riverside County coroner told TMZ that they were able to identify the body through fingerprints just after police received a call reporting a suspicious death in the city of San Jacinto.

The actress, who was born on May 26, 1959 in Gladewater (Texas), will be remembered for her role as Terry Brock in the ABC series, "General Hospital." She landed that role in September 1984 and continued on what is the longest-running American-produced soap opera until 1990, appearing in a total of 145 episodes.

Her acting career, however, began a few years earlier, as Robyn Bernard began appearing in supporting roles in several 1980s fictions such as "Whiz Kids," "The Facts of Life" and "Simon and Simon." She also carried out projects in France, her first role being in the fiction "Diva," made by Jean-Jacques Beneix in 1981.

After her portrayal of Terry Brock on "General Hospital," she continued to appear in other projects such as "Maigret" and "Comme des Rois." Her last role was in 2002 in the project "Voices from the High School," where she played a psychologist.

