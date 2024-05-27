Boeing workers are increasingly concerned about the quality and safety of their products

The company's latest annual safety report revealed that employees used the Speak Up tool, intended to express their concerns, 500% more throughout 2024.

Boeing employees’ concerns about the safety and quality of their products increased up to six times compared to last year.

This was revealed during the presentation of its annual safety report. The report, presented on Friday, showed a 500% increase (about six times) in Boeing's Speak Up tool. This mechanism is what workers use to report safety concerns, and according to the report, after the Boeing 737 Max 9 crash, employees’ concerns increased significantly.

Their concerns continues to grow. The various accidents involving the company’s planes have alarmed workers who also said they are concerned about the safety and quality of Boeing products.

FAA asks Boeing to write a report detailing its proposals to fix safety problems

The news couldn't come at a worse time for the company. On May 30, the company has to present a report to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) demonstrating that it resolved its safety problems.

Additionally, it will also need to detail the comprehensive plan to correct quality control issues. The document will be decisive for the organization to allow Boeing to increase production of the 737 Max, including the variant that the accident plane had, the Max 9.

Boeing's outgoing CEO, Dave Calhoun, told Fox Business that workers’ concerns are being taken into account to avoid accidents like those that have been recorded in recent months. He claimed workers can rest assured that their complaints will not be negatively received:

We proactively seek the inputs of our people, as demonstrated by the active participation and suggestions of our employees during stand downs following the accident and their engagement in various channels for speaking up that are accessible to all of our people. And our policies strictly prohibit retaliation of any kind.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker warned during an interview on ABC News that Boeing still has a "long road ahead" as it resolves quality control issues while trying to increase manufacturing. "What we're seeing next week is the plan going forward. It's not the end of the process. It's the beginning, and it's going to be a long road to get going back where they need to be making safe airplanes," Whitaker said.