Body of Mexican worker killed on Baltimore bridge recovered

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The body of a Mexican construction worker who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26 has been recovered, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported this Monday. The bridge was destroyed in a collision with a container ship.

The victim was Carlos Daniel Hernández, who worked at the site along with other construction workers who were repairing the road, Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena reported on X.

Fue recuperado el cuerpo de Carlos Daniel Hernández, mexicano que trabajaba en el puente de Key Brige en Baltimore, que colapsó el 26 de marzo. Carlos Daniel representa a nuestros trabajadores mexicanos en EUA. Nuestro más sentido pésame y acompañamiento consular a su familia. — Alicia Bárcena (@aliciabarcena) April 16, 2024

In late March, the nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse. After the incident, federal authorities opened an investigation.

Six workers from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras died in the accident.

First responders have so far recovered the bodies of four people, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"I am grateful for the work of the salvage teams for their effort to recover the fourth victim," Scott said in a statement.