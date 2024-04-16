Society

Body of Mexican worker killed on Baltimore bridge recovered

A total of six workers from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras died in the accident.

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore
(Jim Watson / AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 16, 2024
Less than a minute

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) The body of a Mexican construction worker who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 26 has been recovered, the Mexican Foreign Ministry reported this Monday. The bridge was destroyed in a collision with a container ship.

The victim was Carlos Daniel Hernández, who worked at the site along with other construction workers who were repairing the road, Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena reported on X.

 

In late March, the nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship collided with the bridge, causing it to collapse. After the incident, federal authorities opened an investigation.

Six workers from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras died in the accident.

First responders have so far recovered the bodies of four people, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"I am grateful for the work of the salvage teams for their effort to recover the fourth victim," Scott said in a statement.

