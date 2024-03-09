Society

At least three dead after National Guard helicopter crash in Texas

The deceased are two soldiers and a Border Patrol officer. There is also one injured.

March 9, 2024
Authorities reported that a National Guard helicopter crashed in Texas. According to the information, the incident occurred near the southern border. At least three people died in the incident.

"A UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission crashed at approximately 2:50 p.m. MST today while conducting aviation operations near Rio Grande City, Texas," Joint Task Force North, based at Fort Bliss, wrote in a statement.

It was learned that the deceased were two soldiers and a Border Patrol officer. One soldier was injured. The names of the deceased will not be made public until their families have been notified.

Authorities indicated that they are investigating the case.

