At least one dead and five injured in shooting at Nashville restaurant

Police explained that they are looking for a man with a criminal record identified as Anton Rucker, 46, for the homicide.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 1, 2024
At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a Nashville, Tenn., restaurant. According to authorities, the suspect fled in a Mercedes GLS 450 car. The deceased was identified as Allen Beachem, 33 years old.

"Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically," the police wrote on X.

Police later explained that they are looking for Anton Rucker, 46, for the homicide. "He has agg[ressive] assault convictions in Nashville & was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on agg assault & gun charges last Aug," authorities detailed.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron explained at a news conference that the suspect and the man who died got into an argument that "escalated."


"The gunman was the only one who brandished a pistol. This was not a shootout, if you will; this was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man and then he fired multiple shots," Aaron added.

