At least four dead in California shooting

At least four people died this Sunday in a shooting in California. The incident occurred after a group of armed men opened fire outside a house party in King City.

Police issued a press release detailing that three other people had also suffered gunshot wounds. The people were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas to receive medical treatment.

"Further investigation revealed that there was a party at the residence with several people in the front yard. A silver Kia stopped in front of the residence. Three men exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the partygoers in the front yard. "The suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the scene," police said.

"The suspects are considered dangerous"

Likewise, authorities explained that "the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads. They have not been identified and are still being sought. The investigation is ongoing."

"The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or the vehicle, call 911. Do not try to intervene. "Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact King City Police Department" police said.