Society

At least four dead in California shooting

Additionally, three people were injured. The incident occurred after a group of armed men opened fire outside a house party in King City.

Tiroteo en California | Captura de pantalla
Tiroteo en California | Captura de pantalla KSBW Action News 8
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 4, 2024
Less than a minute

At least four people died this Sunday in a shooting in California. The incident occurred after a group of armed men opened fire outside a house party in King City.

Police issued a press release detailing that three other people had also suffered gunshot wounds. The people were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas to receive medical treatment.

"Further investigation revealed that there was a party at the residence with several people in the front yard. A silver Kia stopped in front of the residence. Three men exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the partygoers in the front yard. "The suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the scene," police said.

"The suspects are considered dangerous"

Likewise, authorities explained that "the suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads. They have not been identified and are still being sought. The investigation is ongoing."

"The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them or the vehicle, call 911. Do not try to intervene. "Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact King City Police Department" police said.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de un video de Fox 25 mostrando la competencia de chupar pies en una escuela en Oklahoma.

Oklahoma investigates school over fundraising video of children licking each other's toes: 'This is disgusting'

Airport

These are the country's worst airports

Captura de pantalla de una grabación de

Three Norfolk Southern trains derail in Pennsylvania

Un coche de policía, junto al parque de atracciones Six Flags Over Georgia.

One wounded by gunshot after police open fire to quell mass brawl at Six Flags over Georgia reopening

Healthy food image

Foods that help you lose weight faster while you sleep

Imagen de archivo de la diseñadora Iris Apfel.

Iconic American designer Iris Apfel dies at 102

Gente caminando en plena nevada en Lawrence, Massachusetts el 7 de enero de 2024 durante la tormenta invernal masiva.

Storm in California: Snow cuts off several interstate highways and causes power outages

Elon Musk sues OpenAI for prioritizing profits over the good of humanity

Caso Bob Menéndez: un empresario de Nueva York se declara culpable de sobornar al senador con un Mercedes

Bob Menéndez case: A New York businessman pleads guilty to bribing the senator with a Mercedes