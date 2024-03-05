At least five people killed in Nashville small plane crash

Authorities are investigating the accident. The pilot had requested an emergency landing at nearby John Tune Airport.

Authorities reported that at least five people were killed when a small plane crashed on an interstate highway in Nashville, Tennessee. So far, the crash victims have not been identified.

"A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated," Metro Nashville PD posted on X.

BREAKING: A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated. pic.twitter.com/6tyBa3UCpB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 5, 2024

In that regard, authorities explained that the pilot requested an emergency landing at nearby John Tune Airport after radioing in to say he was having engine trouble.

"Approval was given to land on runway 2 at John Tune Airport. But the pilot then radioed that the aircraft was not going to make it," explained Don Aaron, public affairs director at MNPD, in a news conference picked up by NBC.

Metropolitan Mayor Freddie O'Connell regretted what happened and stated that they will investigate the incident. "Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of all those on board the single-engine aircraft that crashed near Interstate 40 this evening," wrote O'Connell.