At least eight dead in collision of immigrant bus in Marion County, Fla.

The vehicle was traveling on the freeway that connects the towns of Dunnellon and Ocala. It was overturned in a field off the road.

Tragedy struck in Marion County, in northern Florida, after a bus overturned in a road accident. According to local authorities, there were several deaths. Many of them were migrants traveling on the bus.

The accident took place on West Highway 40 between SW 180th Avenue and SW 140th Avenue, which connects the towns of Dunnellon and Ocala. On this stretch of road, Florida Department of Transportation authorities had to temporarily halt traffic.

NEW PHOTOS: SkyFox is over the scene of a migrant bus that crashed, killing multiple people in Marion County earlier this morning. WATCH: https://t.co/sbxWBggrUT pic.twitter.com/Ugp10mf542 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) May 14, 2024

The aerial images published by some networks show that the bus went off the road and ended up overturned in a field with serious damage. According to Marion County authorities, cited by Fox 35, there were at least eight deaths in this accident.

*This is a developing story.