Uncategorized

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates 1864 law banning abortion

The Court ruled 4-2 in favor of upholding abortion restrictions, making it a crime punishable by 2-5 years in prison.

Imagen de archivo de una manifestante durante la March for Life (Marcha por la Vida) en Washington en 2022.
(Cordon Press)
JUAN PEñA
April 9, 2024
1 minute read

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on abortion. With four votes in favor and two against, the state Supreme Court upheld the state's abortion ban, rejecting the new law and reinstating the 1864 legislation.

This law effectively criminalizes almost all cases of abortion, making individuals who undergo the procedure and those who provide any form of assistance liable for prosecution. This law predates the founding of Arizona as a state. By judicial order, the legislation will take effect within 14 days.

The law comes with a sentence of 2-5 years in prison. It includes an extremely limited exception "when necessary" to save the life of the mother.

Arizona Democrats spoke out against the judges' decision. "The decision made today by the Arizona Supreme Court is unconscionable and an affront to liberty," Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. "Make no mistake, by effectively striking down a law passed this century and replacing it with one from 160 years ago, the Court has put the health and lives of Arizonans at risk."

The White House also condemned the ruling. "We will continue to fight to protect reproductive rights and will ask Congress to pass a law that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade," Joe Biden said in a statement shortly after the ruling was announced. Along the same lines, the governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, claimed that the sentence only serves to create more "chaos."

Former President Donald Trump anticipated the ruling and spoke out about abortion yesterday. He claimed that it should be up to the states to decide. For this reason, he claims he will not advocate for or against it if reelected to the White House.

Topics:

Recommendation

Los republicanos de la Cámara exigen al DOJ la transcripción completa de la entrevista de Biden con el fiscal especial Hur

House Republicans demand full transcript of Biden's planned interview with Special Counsel Hur from the DOJ

Captura de pantalla de una grabación de DW Español donde se puede ver la caravana de inmigrantes que comenzó a cruzar México hacia Estados Unidos durante Navidad

Mexican authorities dismantle several immigrant camps in Tamaulipas

Jeffrey Epstein y Ghislaine Maxwell en un avión privado.

The names of 170 people linked to Jeffrey Epstein will be public in early 2024

Estudiante rocia a su profesor con gas pimienta.

VIDEO: Tennessee high school student pepper-sprays a teacher

Tucker Carlson

Fox News loses half of its audience after the departure of Tucker Carlson

El expresidente Donald Trump saluda a la multitud el 7 de mayo de 2022; Louisville

Trump celebrates CNN's firing of Don Lemon: "What took them so long?"

Cover of Voz Media February 26, 2023.

Cover 27 FEB 2023

Cover of Voz Media February 26, 2023

Cover 26 FEB 2023

Cover of Voz Media February 25, 2023

Cover of February 25, 2023