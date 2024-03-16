Alec Baldwin calls for manslaughter charges against him in 'Rust' case to be dismissed

The actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, accused prosecutors of "violating nearly every rule in the book" to get the lawsuit against Baldwin to go forward.

Alec Baldwin has asked that manslaughter charges brought against him in the "Rust" set shooting case be dismissed. After months of trial, the actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, accused prosecutors this Thursday of "violating nearly every rule in the book" to get the lawsuit against his client to go forward.

For this reason, Baldwin's defense team asked a New Mexico judge to drop the charges against him since, they claimed, the prosecutors acting on behalf of the victim were committing an "unethical disparagement of Alec Baldwin" and its main objective was not to see justice done but to get a grand jury to formally accuse him of the crime.

As can be read in the dismissal motion obtained by ABC News, this demonstrates the "misconduct" by the state prosecutors participating in the trial against Baldwin:

The State did not make Baldwin’s witnesses available to testify. Nor did it present the exculpatory and favorable evidence to the grand jury. The State prosecutors have engaged in this misconduct—and publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties—without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years. Enough is enough.

Special prosecutor has 14 days to respond to Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey has not yet ruled on the motion to dismiss that could exonerate the 65-year-old actor for the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins.

However, Reuters assures, she has 14 days to respond to the motion, for which the prosecution will meet to evaluate the request. The prosecution will make a decision ahead of Alec Baldwin’s trial that is scheduled to take place on July 10 in New Mexico.