Abbott issues disaster declaration in South Texas due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Alberto

The measure applies to 51 counties in the state. All necessary resources will be deployed to minimize the consequences of the storm.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in several counties in the south of the state due to the arrival of tropical storm Alberto, which is already bringing abundant rainfall and strong gusts of wind.

Specifically, the measure applies to 51 counties: Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala.

"In accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby declare a state of disaster in the previously listed counties based on the existence of such threat," Abbott said in a statement.

The disaster declaration implies that Texas will deploy all necessary state resources in the affected areas to minimize the damage caused by Alberto. "I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster," Abbott added.

Through social media, the governor asked all residents to heed "the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Before reaching land, Alberto already left wind gusts of 40 miles per hour (mph), according to the National Weather Service (NWS).