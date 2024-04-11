3 injured and 5 arrested after a shooting in West Philadelphia during a Ramadan celebration

One of the injured individuals is a 15-year-old teenager who was armed. After refusing to drop the weapon, an officer shot him twice.

A celebration that attracted more than a thousand people this Wednesday in West Philadelphia to commemorate the end of Ramadan was marred by a violent shooting that left three people injured and at least five arrested.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. (local time) at Clara Muhammad Plaza, where several families had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic religious holiday commemorating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

BREAKING: Shooting “at Ramadan event with hundreds of people in attendance at 46th and Wyalusing.” Multiple @PhillyPolice sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/uQrY1gbX23 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 10, 2024

Authorities believe two groups in the park began exchanging gunfire, resulting in three people being injured. Among the injured is a teenager who was shot by a police officer.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, the 15-year-old boy was armed with an assault rifle. After refusing to put down the weapon, the officer shot the teenager twice, put him in the patrol car and then held him. He was later transferred to the hospital.

In addition to the teenager, another minor suffered a gunshot wound to his hands, and a 23-year-old person was wounded in the stomach.

Mass shooțjng just reported at a Ramadan Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. Several people shoț, several arrested and multiple guns recovered. Aerial footage shows a huge police presence and a large portion of the park taped off. No info yet on identities of suspects. pic.twitter.com/FBwZVkW7vL — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 10, 2024

Police arrested five people, including three men, a woman and the 15-year-old who was shot by police. Additionally, five weapons were recovered at the scene. However, the investigation to determine the motive and obtain more details of the incident is still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and fear that unfolded after the shooting. Najah Bey, an attendee at the event, reported that one of her relatives was shot and lamented the violence that interrupted the celebration. "It's sad that you can't even celebrate a holiday without worrying about getting shot," Bey said.

Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson expressed shock over the shooting and pledged to work to invest additional resources in neighborhoods and ensure the safety of the entire community.

"While Eid marks the end of Ramadan and is meant to be a celebratory occasion, families and community members must now deal with yet another senseless shooting. I am praying for the victims, their families, and entire Muslim community in Philadelphia. I will continue working with my colleagues in City Council to see that we invest additional resources in our neighborhoods so that every community in the City feels safe," she expressed.