Society

3 injured and 5 arrested after a shooting in West Philadelphia during a Ramadan celebration

One of the injured individuals is a 15-year-old teenager who was armed. After refusing to drop the weapon, an officer shot him twice.

Tiroteo en Filadelfia
(Screenshot 6ABC)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
SABRINA MARTIN
April 11, 2024
2 minutes read

A celebration that attracted more than a thousand people this Wednesday in West Philadelphia to commemorate the end of Ramadan was marred by a violent shooting that left three people injured and at least five arrested.

According to police reports, the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. (local time) at Clara Muhammad Plaza, where several families had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic religious holiday commemorating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Authorities believe two groups in the park began exchanging gunfire, resulting in three people being injured. Among the injured is a teenager who was shot by a police officer.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, the 15-year-old boy was armed with an assault rifle. After refusing to put down the weapon, the officer shot the teenager twice, put him in the patrol car and then held him. He was later transferred to the hospital.

In addition to the teenager, another minor suffered a gunshot wound to his hands, and a 23-year-old person was wounded in the stomach.

Police arrested five people, including three men, a woman and the 15-year-old who was shot by police. Additionally, five weapons were recovered at the scene. However, the investigation to determine the motive and obtain more details of the incident is still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and fear that unfolded after the shooting. Najah Bey, an attendee at the event, reported that one of her relatives was shot and lamented the violence that interrupted the celebration. "It's sad that you can't even celebrate a holiday without worrying about getting shot," Bey said.

Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson expressed shock over the shooting and pledged to work to invest additional resources in neighborhoods and ensure the safety of the entire community.

"While Eid marks the end of Ramadan and is meant to be a celebratory occasion, families and community members must now deal with yet another senseless shooting. I am praying for the victims, their families, and entire Muslim community in Philadelphia. I will continue working with my colleagues in City Council to see that we invest additional resources in our neighborhoods so that every community in the City feels safe," she expressed.

Topics:

Recommendation

Las instalaciones de AstraZeneca para medicamentos biológicos en Södertälje

German court orders AstraZeneca to present data on cases of thrombosis that could be related to its covid-19 vaccine

La hija del presidente estadounidense Ashley Biden habla en el escenario durante la cena de la Campaña de Derechos Humanos 2024

Florida woman who stole Biden's daughter's diary was sentenced to a month in prison and to return the thousands of dollars she earned from its sale

Peter Higgs, ganador del Nobel

Peter Higgs, Nobel Prize winner and creator of the God particle theory, dies

Imagen de archivo de una manifestante durante la March for Life (Marcha por la Vida) en Washington en 2022.

Arizona Supreme Court reinstates 1864 law banning abortion

Captura de pantalla de la comparecencia de los Crumbley ante la juez de Michigan en el que se ve a Jennifer Crumbley leyendo una carta de disculpa tras el tiroteo que protagonizó su hijo en la escuela de Oxford.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

East Palestine (Ohio) accident on February 3, 2023.

Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million to settle lawsuit over East Palestine train derailment

FBI

Teen arrested who swore allegiance to ISIS and planned attacks against Christians in Idaho

El actor Jonathan Majors, condenado por agresión y acoso a su exnovia.

Jonathan Majors avoids jail, must attend year-long assault therapy program

Las Vegas: un tiroteo en un despacho de abogados deja tres muertos, incluido el tirador

Las Vegas: a shooting at a law office leaves three dead, including the shooter