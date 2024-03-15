Swimming, soccer, athletics... More than a dozen women from different sports have said "enough!" to the trans dictatorship and denounced the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for its promotion of the participation of biological men in the women's categories. The lawsuit, led by former swimmer Riley Gaines, has former US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) general counsel Bill Block as its lead counsel, and financial backing from the Independent Council on Women's Sports (ICONS).

🚨🚨Breaking: 16 Female Athlete’s File Landmark Title IX Lawsuit Against the NCAA ICONS commitment to funding this lawsuit follows through on our promise to hold the NCAA accountable after prolonged discrimination against its female athletes. Meet the athletes & read the full… — ICONS (@icons_women) March 14, 2024

The NCAA "violates the fundamental principles of Title IX"

The 16 complainants (four of them with a false name for fear of reprisals) trust that this lawsuit will be a turning point to "save women's sports" in the face of the increasingly frequent abuse of male athletes who declare that they perceive themselves as women to participate - and sweep - the women's categories. In the document presented to the court, the athletes "argue the NCAA’s regulations compromise the fairness and integrity of women’s competitive sports and discriminate against women, violating Title IX’s core principles."

Marshi Smith, co-founder of the ICONS and NCAA national swimming champion, stressed that this is "a fight for the very essence of women's sports" and claimed the right of athletes "to compete on equal terms."

This lawsuit against the NCAA isn’t just about competition; it’s a fight for the very essence of women’s sports. We’re standing up for justice and the rights of female athletes to compete on a level playing field. It’s about preserving the legacy of Title IX and ensuring that the future of women’s sports is as bright as its past.

"Draconian and discriminatory measures"

Another of the signatories, former tennis player Kim Jones, who was part of the national team, accused the NCCA of imposing "draconian and discriminatory measures" for women, and assured that, with the lawsuit "we are sending a clear message: integrity of women's sports is non-negotiable. We are committed to defending the hard-won rights of women athletes everywhere. This isn’t just a legal battle; it’s a moral stand for equality and justice in sports."

Leading the complaint is Bill Block, who last February resigned from his position on the NCAA Committee on Infractions in protest against the institution's regulations that allowed men to compete in women's categories.

The complaint is signed by Riley Gaines (Swimmer, Gallatin), Reka Gyorgy (Swimmer, Blacksburg), Kylee Alons (Swimmer, Raleigh), Kaitlyn Wheeler (Swimmer, Springfield), Ainsley Erzen (Track and Field, Des Moines), Ellie Eades ( Tennis, Floyds Knobs), Lily Mullens (Swimmer, North Canton), Susanna Price (Track and Field, Swimmer, Los Alamos), Carter Satterfield (Swimmer, Cary), Kate Pearson (Virginia Beach), Katie Blankinship (Swimmer, Woodstock), Julianna Morrow (Swimmer, Mooresville), and four other athletes who are proceeding under pseudonyms to protect them from potential retaliation.