Opinion Politics

Without money, emboldened, beaten? How will Trump get to the November elections?

Will Trump arrive without being able to present himself as the great real estate emperor of New York, after having, perhaps, lost 40 Wall Street?

Orlando Avendaño
ORLANDO AVENDAñO
March 16, 2024
2 minutes read

This week, in case there was any doubt, after the primaries in Georgia and Washington, the nominations for the November election were decided. There will be revenge, something that has not happened since 1956.

Many are disenchanted that Americans will once again have to choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and that either of these two will return to the White House starting next year. It must be said: the former president's followers are more enthusiastic about this possibility than those of Biden, who support him, not because of his management, but to avoid Trump.

Now, big questions arise, especially regarding Trump, who today looks like the strongest candidate with the best chance of winning the November 5 elections.

Trump is currently facing a ton of lawsuits — so many that it's hard to keep up. And, although some, if they go badly for the former president, could end up in jail; The truth is that the last two major court rulings, both the conspiracy case in New York, promoted by Democratic prosecutor Letitia James; such as the defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, do tremendous damage to the former president.

Just this week we published a report on Voz Media about the real state of the former president's finances and how the fines from both court cases, which add up to an astronomical figure of more than $450 million, put Donald Trump in trouble. It is very likely that the former president will have to liquidate properties in order to pay the sanctions.

In addition to this, this Friday special prosecutor Nathan Wade, involved in controversy over his romantic relationship with district attorney Fani Willis, resigned, allowing Willis to continue leading her accusation and investigation against Trump in the election interference case in Georgia.

Several questions arise, now that things with the nominees have been decided. How is Trump going to get to November? His finances are not good and he still faces other judicial processes, which the former president has described as a witch hunt, which could continue to put him in trouble.

With what strength will he arrive in November? Will he arrive beaten by so much judicial siege or, rather, emboldened? Will the fines, which put his real estate empire in check, deconstruct the epic of a successful businessman that is, in the end, the very essence of Trump? Will he reach November without being able to present himself as the great real estate emperor of New York, after perhaps having lost 40 Wall Street, his great crown jewel in southern Manhattan?

Either way, it will come, and that's what's important. Biden, in contrast, will enter November dragging minimal popularity numbers and many doubts about his cognitive state.

At least we know it will be a fun election.

