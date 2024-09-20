John Fetterman: Anti-Semitism will continue to grow

Sen. John Fetterman was one of the speakers at the first Harris-Walz/ Matthew Hatcher ticket campaign event. AFP .

20 de septiembre, 2024

Democratic Senator John Fetterman reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's defense. He emphasized that his stance is not driven by politics but by support for Israel's effort in their ongoing struggle.

"To me, it's not about politics, it's about a commitment to Israel. I just had to recognize that Israel just had to attack Hezbollah and destroy a hundred batteries of rockets. I can only project and stand with Israel throughout all of this," Fetterman said in an interview with Israel National News after participating in the IAC summit.

During his speech at the convention, Fetterman highlighted Israel's ongoing fight against terrorists and expressed solidarity with the Jewish community.

"I am so sorry about what Hamas has done to Israel. Any of you that have children or relatives in IDF right now in Gaza, I just want to thank you for the opportunity and the honor to express my solidarity to Israel and the Jewish community," Fetterman said.

Fetterman warned about the rise of anti-Semitism and pledged to continue using his office to advocate for Israel's defense.

"Things are going to change. It's going to get more and more poisonous, and antisemitism is going to continue to rise as we come closer and closer to that terrible anniversary of October 7th. I promise you that this voice and my office in the Senate is going to stand firmly on your side," the Democrat said.

He also insisted that he will maintain this position after the elections regardless of the outcome.

"We have an election, and I think that that's warped some of it, but to me it's it's not about politics. I disagreed strongly with some of the things that Trump has said politically, but my commitment to Israel is absolute, regardless of political party," the senator assured.