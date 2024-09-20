A former Border Patrol chief accuses the Biden-Harris Administration of ordering a cover-up of the arrival of illegal immigrants suspected of terrorism

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Aaron Heitke, a former Border Patrol agent who served as chief in the San Diego sector, charged in Congress that the Biden-Harris administration ordered the agency that it could not make public the increase in immigrants with suspected terrorist ties - referred to as "significant interest aliens" (SIAs) - who cross the border as of 2022.

In his appearance at the hearing titled A Country Without Borders: How the Biden-Harris Open Borders Policies Have Undermined Our Security of the House Homeland Security Committee, Heitke asserted that the goal of the Biden-Harris Administration was to "convince" Americans that the border posed no risk to the country.

"Prior to this administration, the San Diego sector averaged 10-15 SIAs per year. Once word was out that the border was far easier to cross, San Diego went to over 100 SIAs in 2022, way over 100 SIAs in 2023 and more than that this year. These are only the ones we caught," the former border agent stated.

"At the time, I was told I could not release any information on this increase in SIAs or mention any of the arrests. The administration was trying to convince the public that there was no threat at the border," Heitke added.

The immigration crisis has been one of the major problems arising from the work of the Biden-Harris Administration, with the vice president and now Democratic candidate for presidency being the main person responsible, since she was in charge of immigration management.

At the hearing, Republicans emphasized why the Biden-Harris administration withheld information about encounters with immigrants suspected of terrorism and why they did not try to tackle the "disaster" at the border.

"As we continue to witness Biden and Harris’ resistance to doing anything meaningful about this disaster, we have to ask — why? Why did they let this crisis take place and why have they let it continue" stated the committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Mark Green (Tennessee).

In concluding his statement, Heitke reported that many of the illegal immigrants were released and sent on planes from California to Texas. Each of those flights came at a cost to taxpayers of $150,000.