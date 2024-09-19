Poll: Nearly one-third of Democrats believe Trump's death would have been good for the country
Just 48% of voters in Kamala Harris' party reject political violence against the Republican presidential candidate.
A Napolitan Institute poll demonstrated the level of polarization in American politics with some revealing data regarding the rhetoric of violence surrounding Donald Trump. According to the poll data, 17% of Americans felt that America would be better off if the Republican candidate had been assassinated. Among Democrats, this figure rises to 28%.
According to data provided by the Napolitan Institute, another 24% of Democratic voters would not be sure whether the death of the former president would have been positive. Finally, 48% of Democrats admit that America would not be better off if Trump had been assassinated.
With a sample of 1,000 individuals, the polls were conducted between September 16 and 17, just a few days after the the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump, in the vicinity of his golf course in West Palm Beach (Florida).
The Napolitan poll also noted a high degree of conspiracism and diversity of theories regarding the events that occurred on July 13 and Sept. 15. Thirty-seven percent of respondents believed that some U.S. federal agency was involved in the attacks. Thirty-four percent for the Democratic Party and Harris' campaign entourage; 33% for a foreign government; and 33% believed it was a plot by Donald Trump's entourage.
Williams Perdomo
Paradoxically, many of the Americans also believed that Donald Trump is partly to blame for the attacks against himself. Fifty-four percent of respondents said that the Republican candidate, and his use of "inflammatory language," have incited people to violence.
This same opinion dropped to just 35% for CNN and MSNBC, 33% for Kamala Harris and 29% for Fox Channel.